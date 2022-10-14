HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $254.34

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $254.34 and last traded at $256.97, with a volume of 11956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $261.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Cowen cut their price target on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.48.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,884,200 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 81,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

