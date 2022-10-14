Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 5000503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Hudson Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.45.

Hudson Resources Company Profile

Hudson Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Greenland. The company holds 100% interests in the Nukittooq Niobium and Tantalum project, and Sarfartoq Rare Earth Element project, as well as a 31.1% interest in the White Moutain Anorthosite project.

