Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 429 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hudson Value Partners LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
McDonald’s Stock Performance
Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $247.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.18 and a 200 day moving average of $249.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.
McDonald’s Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.
McDonald’s Company Profile
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.
Featured Articles
