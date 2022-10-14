Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Up 80.4% in September

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 80.4% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.5 days.

Icade Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDMGF remained flat at $34.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Icade has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $77.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDMGF shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Icade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Icade from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Icade from €70.00 ($71.43) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Icade from €81.50 ($83.16) to €68.50 ($69.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.96.

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

