Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Up 63.0% in September

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the September 15th total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 149.8 days.

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Iluka Resources stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. Iluka Resources has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

Iluka Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.