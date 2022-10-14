Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.82.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

