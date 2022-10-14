Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells $28,998.18 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $28,998.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,221.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Cary Baker sold 324 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $28,499.04.

On Thursday, August 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,452 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $138,738.60.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Cary Baker sold 3,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $270,060.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Cary Baker sold 7,875 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $660,082.50.

PI stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.86. 186,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.68. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Impinj’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Impinj by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PI shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

