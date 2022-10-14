Inari Medical, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inari Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Sarcone anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inari Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.04 million.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NARI. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

Inari Medical stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.62.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $561,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,769,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $561,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,769,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $2,143,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,076,265.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,772,426 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 6.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 2.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 266.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 42.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

