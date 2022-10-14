Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.50

Shares of Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 5287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISMAY. Cheuvreux downgraded Indra Sistemas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Indra Sistemas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €7.50 ($7.65) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

