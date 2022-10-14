Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,561,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,360,047.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Expensify Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 172,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,276. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.75 million and a PE ratio of -11.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.02% and a positive return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $43.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXFY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Expensify from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital raised Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Expensify from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expensify

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

