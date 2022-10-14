Insider Selling: Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Major Shareholder Sells 39,384 Shares of Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 39,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $57,500.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 26,421 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $45,179.91.

On Friday, October 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 50,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $95,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $242,576.88.

On Monday, September 19th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $411,000.00.

Shares of GROV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.57. 226,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,753. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39.

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP purchased a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter worth $2,315,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter worth $43,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

