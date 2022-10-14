Integrity Financial Corp WA Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 205.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 21,511 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,293,000 after acquiring an additional 43,569 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.55. 5,876,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

