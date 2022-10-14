Integrity Financial Corp WA Purchases 199 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $6.64 on Friday, reaching $262.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,817,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,015,640. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.33. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

