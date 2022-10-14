Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 85.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Client First Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 48,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $268.82 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.33 and its 200-day moving average is $305.33.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.