Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 72,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,961,000. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $33.55.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

