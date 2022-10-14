IOG (LON:IOG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.52

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.52 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 18.63 ($0.23). IOG shares last traded at GBX 18.90 ($0.23), with a volume of 1,092,944 shares trading hands.

IOG Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.36. The company has a market capitalization of £101.93 million and a PE ratio of 1,905.50.

About IOG

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

