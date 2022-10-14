IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ:IPX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.56. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,150. IperionX has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

