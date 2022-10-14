IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $82.63

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $82.63 and last traded at $82.68, with a volume of 1594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.43.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,434,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,540,659.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,150 in the last ninety days. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.