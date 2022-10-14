iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 339.2% from the September 15th total of 389,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,349,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FALN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

FALN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 931,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,025. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

