iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Boosted by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,223,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT remained flat at $50.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,360,902 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.