iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Daniels&Tansey LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 8.0% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $20,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after buying an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,440,000 after acquiring an additional 333,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $71,578,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.87. The company had a trading volume of 71,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,816. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.90.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

