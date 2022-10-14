iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,128 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,057,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,332,000 after purchasing an additional 888,330 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,943,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,806,000 after purchasing an additional 629,471 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,959. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

