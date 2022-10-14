iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $77.84

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $77.84 and last traded at $77.84, with a volume of 575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.83.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.75.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 869.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 110,196 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 515.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 57,882 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.