iStar (NYSE:STAR) Downgraded by TheStreet

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iStar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
iStar Price Performance
Shares of STAR stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. iStar has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56.
Institutional Trading of iStar
About iStar
iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iStar (STAR)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.