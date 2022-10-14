iStar (NYSE:STAR) Downgraded by TheStreet

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iStar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. iStar has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of iStar by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of iStar during the second quarter valued at $410,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of iStar by 66.8% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of iStar during the first quarter valued at $1,644,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of iStar by 4.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

