ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives $355.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $355.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITMPF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ITM Power in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered ITM Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power Stock Up 5.0 %

ITMPF stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. ITM Power has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.