Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.93

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 80075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Japan Tobacco Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

