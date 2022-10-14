Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Cadence Bank’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadence Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.43 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 58.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Cadence Bank by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

