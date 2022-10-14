Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Zealand Pharma A/S’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.81) per share for the year.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance

ZLDPF opened at $23.30 on Friday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

