Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integra LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.54 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IART. TheStreet cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.11. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

