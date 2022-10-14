JMP Securities Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $470.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $460.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $404.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $307.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,960,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 194.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,202,000 after buying an additional 65,841 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

