John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 5,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $11,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,482,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $9,800.00.
- On Monday, October 10th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $11,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $11,700.00.
- On Monday, October 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $12,500.00.
- On Friday, September 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $13,600.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.
- On Monday, September 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.
- On Friday, September 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $14,600.00.
- On Monday, September 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $15,050.00.
BurgerFi International Stock Up 15.8 %
BurgerFi International stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.
About BurgerFi International
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.
