JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,310

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,410 ($29.12) to GBX 2,310 ($27.91) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,915.93.

Shares of BHP traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.31. 196,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,515. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BHP Group by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 337,328 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 191,567 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

