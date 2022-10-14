JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Target Price to $48.50

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.50 to $48.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.03.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,859,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 83,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

