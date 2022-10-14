JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Target Price to $46.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.50 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on USB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.06.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 5.8 %

USB opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

