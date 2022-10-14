KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,283.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KBR Stock Up 3.2 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in KBR by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,951,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in KBR by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in KBR by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,257,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,871,000 after acquiring an additional 64,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 180,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 40,055 shares in the last quarter.

KBR stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26. KBR has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KBR will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. KBR’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

