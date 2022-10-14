Kendall Capital Management Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 4.4% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after buying an additional 149,414 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 44,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 25,892 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 354,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,833,000 after purchasing an additional 122,126 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.