KickToken Hits 1-Day Volume of $160,775.00 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $826,433.54 and $160,775.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About KickToken

KICK is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,748,838 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,748,837 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,750,416.7591196. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00669382 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $165,456.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

