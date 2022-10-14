Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires 26,632 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 434.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,632 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.31.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BX traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,255. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.14 and its 200-day moving average is $102.13. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,166,167 shares of company stock worth $86,885,039 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

