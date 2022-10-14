Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 20.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,816,000 after purchasing an additional 638,811 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.09 and a 200 day moving average of $186.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.54.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

