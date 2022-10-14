Kingfisher Capital LLC Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 175,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.8 %

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.43. The stock had a trading volume of 408,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,370,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $239.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day moving average of $62.29.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

