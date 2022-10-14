Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.22.

Shares of K stock opened at C$4.89 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$3.92 and a one year high of C$8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Glenn Antony Ives acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,052.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at C$304,684.80. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total transaction of C$43,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$180,248.88. Also, Director Glenn Antony Ives acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,052.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at C$304,684.80. Insiders sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $81,240 over the last ninety days.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

