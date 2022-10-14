KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 239,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 155,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 100.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,527.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 163,604 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 2.6 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.54. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

