KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $274.95

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $274.95 and last traded at $275.63, with a volume of 20973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $280.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $340.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.56. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,163.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,763 shares of company stock worth $6,432,305 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

