Klaytn Price Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $467.21 million and approximately $47.94 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn was first traded on June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 3,081,030,691 coins. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.foundation. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn.

Buying and Selling Klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Klaytn (KLAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Klaytn has a current supply of 10,782,297,980.8 with 3,080,960,700.5000343 in circulation. The last known price of Klaytn is 0.15345031 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $58,522,538.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.klaytn.foundation/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

