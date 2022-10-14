KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KNBE. Piper Sandler lowered shares of KnowBe4 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.90 in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.85.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

KnowBe4 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.70, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Transactions at KnowBe4

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $166,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,897,155.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 377,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,305,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $166,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,601. 5.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

About KnowBe4

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.