Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (LH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on December 9th

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $209.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.83.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 53.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,630,000 after buying an additional 156,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 293.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after buying an additional 50,687 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 160,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,212,000 after buying an additional 42,076 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,477,000 after buying an additional 26,935 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

