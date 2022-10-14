Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Downgraded by AlphaValue to Reduce

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Land Securities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($10.03) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $793.33.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSCY opened at $5.55 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.