Lantz Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 32,360 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 23,315 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 160,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Fastenal by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.63. 104,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,872,773. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

