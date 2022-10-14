Lantz Financial LLC Invests $2.53 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.1% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,325,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 478,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,356,538. The company has a market cap of $164.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.