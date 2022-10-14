Lantz Financial LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $35.23. 300,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,783. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

